Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Felton, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer’s (DDG 108), receives leis from his children on the pier following the ship’s return to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)