Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Felton, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer’s (DDG 108), receives leis from his children on the pier following the ship’s return to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 29, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9413776
    VIRIN: 251129-N-VM650-1484
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 747.13 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment
    Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor After 9 Month Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 108
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    C3F
    CSG-11
    RTHP
    Pearl Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download