US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, president of Somaliland, in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. Anderson, along with AFRICOM senior leaders, conducted a high-level meeting with Somaliland government and military leadership to discuss AFRICOM’s focus on building partner capacity amongst regional threats. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Ubon Mendie)
