U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), poses for a photo with Puntland’s Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, Nov. 27, 2025, in Bosaso, Puntland, Somalia. During the meeting Anderson praised Puntland’s maximum-pressure campaign against ISIS in the Golis Mountains. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Ubon Mendie)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9413528
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-CK565-2281
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.