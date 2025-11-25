Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving dinner at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thanksgiving dinner at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (November 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown staff the hot serving line during the installation’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 11:47
    Photo ID: 9413258
    VIRIN: 251127-N-TG517-1492
    Resolution: 5077x3293
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving dinner at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thanksgiving at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley
    Thanksgiving Dinner at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley
    Thanksgiving dinner at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley
    Culinary Specialist (CS)
    food service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download