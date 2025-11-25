Yorktown, Va. (November 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown staff the hot serving line during the installation’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9413256
|VIRIN:
|251127-N-TG517-7501
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Thanksgiving at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.