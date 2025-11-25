Mike Huckabee visits USARCENT for Thanksgiving

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visits Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central for Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2025, at Hatzor Airbase, Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9412704
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-XQ469-1116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
