    Mike Huckabee visits USARCENT for Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 3]

    Mike Huckabee visits USARCENT for Thanksgiving

    ISRAEL

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visits Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central for Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2025, at Hatzor Airbase, Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 14:10
    Photo ID: 9412703
    VIRIN: 251127-A-XQ469-9806
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: IL
    This work, Mike Huckabee visits USARCENT for Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

