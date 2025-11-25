Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commanding general for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders across the force volunteered during the holiday to show appreciation and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xander Walter)