U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commanding general for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders across the force volunteered during the holiday to show appreciation and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xander Walter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9412651
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-XW102-2682
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Xander Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.