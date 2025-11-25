Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison

    SYRIA

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Xander Walter 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commanding general for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders across the force volunteered during the holiday to show appreciation and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xander Walter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 9412651
    VIRIN: 251127-A-XW102-2682
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.32 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Xander Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert talks with soldiers before re-enlistment ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert talks with soldiers before re-enlistment ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert re-enlists two soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers
    Al-Tanf Leadership with Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherit Resolve leadership serves food to soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert serves food to soldiers at Al-Tanf Garrison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    113th Cav. Regt.
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download