The 50th Vice President of the United States, the Honorable JD Vance, waves to a 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Nov. 26, 2025.Vice President JD Vance visited the 101st “Screaming Eagle” Soldiers to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and show his support in their defense of freedom at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9412625
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-MB765-1011
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP visits Fort Campbell [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.