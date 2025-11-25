VP visits Fort Campbell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 50th Vice President of the United States, the Honorable JD Vance, delivers a speech to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Nov. 26, 2025.Vice President JD Vance visited the 101st “Screaming Eagle” Soldiers to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and show his support in their defense of freedom at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez)