Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP visits Fort Campbell [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP visits Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 50th Vice President of the United States, the Honorable JD Vance, delivers a speech to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers at Fort Campbell, Ky., on Nov. 26, 2025.Vice President JD Vance visited the 101st “Screaming Eagle” Soldiers to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and show his support in their defense of freedom at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Valdez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9412622
    VIRIN: 251126-A-MB765-1008
    Resolution: 3345x2736
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP visits Fort Campbell [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP visits Fort Campbell
    VP visits Fort Campbell
    VP visits Fort Campbell
    VP Visits Fort Campbell
    VP visits Fort Campbell
    VP visits Fort Campbell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne (Air Assault) Division
    Screaming Eagles
    XVIII ABC
    Vice President JD Vance
    Thanksgiving 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download