    2CAB Thanksgiving Meal Service [Image 12 of 16]

    2CAB Thanksgiving Meal Service

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command teams of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade serve Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division during 2CAB's Thanksgiving Meal Service at K-16 Seoul Air Base and Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. The holiday meal provided an opportunity for Soldiers to relax, connect with teammates and build morale during the Thanksgiving season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)

