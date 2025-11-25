2CAB Thanksgiving Meal Service

Command teams of 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade serve Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division during 2CAB's Thanksgiving Meal Service at K-16 Seoul Air Base and Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. The holiday meal provided an opportunity for Soldiers to relax, connect with teammates and build morale during the Thanksgiving season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. JungHwan Yoon)
