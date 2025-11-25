1st Sgt. Wood is serving food to service members. 1st Signal Brigade leaders celebrates Thanksgiving and served meals to soldiers at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Nov. 27, 2025. (Us Army photo by Pfc. Byun, Sung Yun)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 00:35
|Photo ID:
|9412398
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-TV866-1112
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers and service members celebrate Thanksgiving at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant [Image 3 of 3], by PFC SungYun Byun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.