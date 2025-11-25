Capt. Rivera is serving food to service members. 1st Signal Brigade leaders celebrates Thanksgiving and served meals to soldiers at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Nov. 27, 2025. (Us Army photo by Pfc. Shin Haegyeom)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 00:35
|Photo ID:
|9412387
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-TV866-1111
|Resolution:
|2048x1368
|Size:
|428.11 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers and service members celebrate Thanksgiving at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.