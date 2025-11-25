“Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier from the 25th Infantry Division prepares Thanksgiving meals in the Warrior Inn Dining Facility on Nov. 26, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, creating a festive atmosphere for Soldiers and families. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)