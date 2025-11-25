“Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division served Thanksgiving meals in the Warrior Inn Dining Facility on Nov. 26, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, creating a festive atmosphere for Soldiers and families. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

