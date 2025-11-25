Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MCRD San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games [Image 17 of 18]

    The MCRD San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, pose for a photo after the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Janell B. Valerioalvarez)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 20:43
    Photo ID: 9412270
    VIRIN: 251126-M-KJ522-2615
    Resolution: 2048x888
    Size: 671.2 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, The MCRD San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRDSD
    Atlas Games
    Marines
    Competition
    Marine Corps
    USMC

