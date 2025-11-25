U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, participate in tug-of-war during the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Janell B. Valerioalvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9412266
|VIRIN:
|251126-M-SL155-1767
|Resolution:
|2048x853
|Size:
|635.47 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The MCRD San Diego Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.