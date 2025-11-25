Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Friendsgiving [Image 4 of 8]

    Coast Guard Friendsgiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yanisa Culp 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen, families and friends gather during the 22nd annual Turkey Fry at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, Nov. 21, 2025. The annual Pacific Tactical Turkey Fry, originally named Operation Enduring Turkey Freedom, began in the Arabian Gulf in 2004 for the holiday season in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yanisa Culp)

