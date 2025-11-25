Coast Guard Friendsgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsman plays sports during the 22nd annual Turkey Fry at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, Nov. 21, 2025. The annual Pacific Tactical Turkey Fry, originally named Operation Enduring Turkey Freedom, began in the Arabian Gulf in 2004 for the holiday season in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yanisa Culp)