AKOM members clear debris at Tuntutuliak Operation Halong Response

Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, conduct home restoration work during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Pickett)