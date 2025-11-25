Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM members clear debris at Tuntutuliak Operation Halong Response [Image 4 of 5]

    AKOM members clear debris at Tuntutuliak Operation Halong Response

    TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, conduct home restoration work during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Pickett)

    This work, AKOM members clear debris at Tuntutuliak Operation Halong Response [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

