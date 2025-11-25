Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCSTC ATRC Graduation [Image 5 of 7]

    SCSTC ATRC Graduation

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 26, 2025) Sailor poses for a photo after a graduation ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

