Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    261121-A-ZN169-1347 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    261121-A-ZN169-1347

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Varian T. Montgomery, U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership senior enlisted leader, speaks during the ceremony where he assumed responsibility for the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Roldan Jr., Nov. 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 9411078
    VIRIN: 261121-A-ZN169-1347
    Resolution: 6878x4717
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 261121-A-ZN169-1347 [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    261121-A-ZN169-1347
    261121-A-ZN169-1312

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Religious Institute welcomes Montgomery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson, TRADOC, Institute for Religious Leadership, Montgomery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download