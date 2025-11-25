Command Sgt. Maj. Varian T. Montgomery, U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership senior enlisted leader, speaks during the ceremony where he assumed responsibility for the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Roldan Jr., Nov. 21.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9411078
|VIRIN:
|261121-A-ZN169-1347
|Resolution:
|6878x4717
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 261121-A-ZN169-1347 [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Religious Institute welcomes Montgomery
No keywords found.