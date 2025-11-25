Religious Institute welcomes Montgomery

The U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership welcomed a new senior enlisted leader during a ceremony held Nov. 21 in the school’s Zimmerman Auditorium.



Command Sgt. Maj. Varian T. Montgomery assumed responsibility for the institute from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Roldan Jr. during the ceremony.



The ceremony is steeped in military tradition and includes the passing of the unit’s colors. The passing of the unit colors from one senior noncommissioned officer to another recognizes the transfer of responsibility of the unit’s Soldiers and equipment. It is also the ceremonial welcome of a new senior enlisted leader.



“Our Army and our leaders continue to get better and better,” Helms said about Montgomery during the ceremony. He shared fond memories of working with both senior NCOs during his career before taking the IRL helm.



“It’s not about the past, it’s about the future,” he said to Montgomery. “We’re always moving ministry down the field. You are a proven and experience leader, who already has an exceptional reputation across the Army … It will be great fun to serve alongside you as we enable ministry in the Chaplain Corps.”



When Montgomery received the unit colors from the IRL Commandant Chaplain (Col.) Thomas Helms he became the institute’s top enlisted Soldier.



A unit’s command sergeant major advises and makes recommendations to the commander and staff on all matter pertaining to training, appearance and conduct of enlisted personnel. He is the keeper of the colors and the standard bearer of the unit.



Helms also spoke glowingly of Roldan.



“I want you to know that I truly believe that Command Sgt. Maj. Roldan is a top 1% Soldier,” said the IRL commandant. He spoke their shared experiences earlier in their careers, and how impressed he is with his character – especially in regard to physical fitness.



“When I reflect on this part of my life, I’ll feel a sense of pride knowing that we train and educate nearly 5,000 religious support professionals and our cadre have earned numerous promotions and received a multitude of accolades,” Roldan said in his final words to the institute.



He said the IRL is “gaining a tough, determined, intelligent and solid leader,” Roldan said. “I know he will do great, and I will be his biggest supporter.”



Montgomery, who completed Initial Entry Training at Fort Jackson in 1998, is a 56M-Religious Affairs Specialist who has held multiple leadership positions. His previous assignments include serving as the senior enlisted leader Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He also was the Chief Religious Affairs NCO for V Corps at Fort Knox where he met Helms who was the XVIII Airborne Corps chaplain.



“I am profoundly honored to be selected as a command sergeant major and returning back to Fort Jackson where my career began 26 years ago,” Montgomery said. “It really feels like coming back home from serving as a battalion command sergeant major.



“I am eagerly anticipating working alongside each of you off the next few years that will continue to transform civilians into Soldiers through advanced individual training, develop adaptive leaders of character, shape the Chaplain Corps doctrine and religious support operational training, and modernize religious support capabilities to meet tomorrow’s difficult challenges.”

