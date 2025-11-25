Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 Tours USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 8]

    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 Tours USS Tripoli

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    251126-N-MQ780-2245
    Aviation Boatswain’s mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Thiago Rodrigues, right, explains flight deck Operations to Sailors from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 on the flight deck of forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Nov. 27, 2025. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 07:06
    Photo ID: 9410944
    VIRIN: 251126-N-MQ780-2245
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 927.22 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 Tours USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by SN Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

