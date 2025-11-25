Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 Tours USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251126-N-MQ780-2449

Lt. Zachery Whear, a pilot attached to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 25) Detachment 6, right, shows an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter to a Sailors from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Helicopter Squadron 22 on the flight deck of forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Nov. 27, 2025. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)