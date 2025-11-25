Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progress continues on Squad Ops Facility at Ramstein Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Progress is visible on the new Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base October 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with U.S. Air Force and German host nation partners to deliver the facility, which will enhance the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to rapidly respond to whatever mission comes their way. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    VIRIN: 251015-A-GH914-1018
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
