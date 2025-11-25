Progress continues on the new Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base October 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with U.S. Air Force and German host nation partners to deliver the facility, which will enhance the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to rapidly respond to whatever mission comes their way. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9410750
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-GH914-1019
|Resolution:
|1996x1332
|Size:
|752.47 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Progress continues on Squad Ops Facility at Ramstein Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.