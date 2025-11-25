Progress continues on Squad Ops Facility at Ramstein Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Progress continues on the new Squadron Operations Facility being built for the 37th Airlift Squadron on Ramstein Air Base October 15, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with U.S. Air Force and German host nation partners to deliver the facility, which will enhance the 37th Airlift Squadron’s ability to rapidly respond to whatever mission comes their way. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)