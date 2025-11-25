U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division, catch a football as part of the Turkey Bowl football game on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov 26, 2025. The Turkey Bowl aims to build camaraderie and raise morale throughout the 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9410634
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-BC373-6673
|Resolution:
|4581x3054
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Minsung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.