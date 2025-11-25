2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division, catch a football as part of the Turkey Bowl football game on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov 26, 2025. The Turkey Bowl aims to build camaraderie and raise morale throughout the 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)