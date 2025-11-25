Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Minsung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 54th Military Police Company, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, walks back to the field as part of the Turkey Bowl football game on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov 26, 2025. The Turkey Bowl aims to build camaraderie and raise morale throughout the 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:58
    Photo ID: 9410625
    VIRIN: 251126-A-BC373-8513
    Resolution: 4946x3297
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Minsung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl
    2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Turkey Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download