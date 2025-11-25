USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor carves Thanksgiving turkey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Ajamu Saunders carves turkey in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 25, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.