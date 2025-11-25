USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Rafonzyted Ibasco bastes roast turkey for the crew’s Thanksgiving meal in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Nov. 25, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.