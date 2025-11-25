Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving meal [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving meal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Rafonzyted Ibasco bastes roast turkey for the crew’s Thanksgiving meal in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Nov. 25, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:53
    Photo ID: 9410621
    VIRIN: 251125-N-HE318-1044
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving meal [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares food for Thanksgiving
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving food
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor serves Thanksgiving meal
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor prepares Thanksgiving meal
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor carves Thanksgiving turkey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS
    Culinary
    Specialist
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download