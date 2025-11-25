251125-N-EJ431-9000 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 25, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. After months of training, maintenance, and certification, McFaul’s crew stands ready to support Fleet operations abroad. Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle-Atlantic (CNSG-ML) is proud to stand behind the team as they carry out missions vital to maritime security and national defense.
(U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Geneve Saria)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9410386
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-EJ431-9000
|Resolution:
|7969x5315
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Geneve Saria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.