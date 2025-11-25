USS McFaul Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251125-N-EJ431-8118 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 25, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. After months of training, maintenance, and certification, McFaul’s crew stands ready to support Fleet operations abroad. Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle-Atlantic (CNSG-ML) is proud to stand behind the team as they carry out missions vital to maritime security and national defense.

(U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Geneve Saria)