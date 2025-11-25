Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) senior leaders and family members of deceased service members from World War II pose for a photo following a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. JMSDF Sasebo District holds the ceremony annually to commemorate Sasebo-based service members who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9410377
|VIRIN:
|251107-N-VD231-1120
|Resolution:
|4914x2535
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.