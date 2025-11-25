CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) color guard presents the colors during a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. JMSDF Sasebo District holds the ceremony annually to commemorate Sasebo-based service members who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)