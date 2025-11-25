Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) color guard presents the colors during a memorial ceremony at Higashiyama Park in Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 7, 2025. JMSDF Sasebo District holds the ceremony annually to commemorate Sasebo-based service members who died in World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9410373
    VIRIN: 251107-N-VD231-1109
    Resolution: 4804x3843
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony
    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony
    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony
    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony
    CFAS Attends JMSDF Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download