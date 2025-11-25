Alpha Company Pick Up

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amir Gonzales, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recites the senior drill instructor speech during pick up on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Nov. 21, 2025. On pick up day new recruits meet the drill instructors who will train them throughout their 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9410246
|VIRIN:
|251121-M-JM917-1096
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
