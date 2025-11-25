Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Pick Up [Image 14 of 15]

    Alpha Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Amir Gonzales, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recites the senior drill instructor speech during pick up on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Nov. 21, 2025. On pick up day new recruits meet the drill instructors who will train them throughout their 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    This work, Alpha Company Pick Up [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

