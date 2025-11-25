Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 SOPS Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    4 SOPS Activation Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Jeremy Haines, left, 4th Space Operations Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 4 SOPS, Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025. The ceremony was held to officially recognized the transfer of responsibility of satellite command and control operations from the 148th Space Operations Squadron to 4 SOPS at Vandenberg Tracking Station. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    This work, 4 SOPS Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

