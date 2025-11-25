4 SOPS Activation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Jeremy Haines, left, 4th Space Operations Squadron commander, provides remarks during the 4 SOPS, Detachment 1 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025. The ceremony was held to officially recognized the transfer of responsibility of satellite command and control operations from the 148th Space Operations Squadron to 4 SOPS at Vandenberg Tracking Station. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)