DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate host working group, emphasize quality assurance standard practice

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Pegram 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Michael Domen, quality team lead for the U.S. Army Petroleum Center, explains policy during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate's working group on the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1 (MIL-STD-3004-1) at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex in Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 23, 2025. Forty-one participants from DLA Energy regions and services attended the working group in person and virtually. (DLA Energy photo by Ebony Gay)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9409912
    VIRIN: 250923-D-BH371-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

