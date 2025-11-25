DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate host working group, emphasize quality assurance standard practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Domen, quality team lead for the U.S. Army Petroleum Center, explains policy during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate's working group on the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1 (MIL-STD-3004-1) at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex in Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 23, 2025. Forty-one participants from DLA Energy regions and services attended the working group in person and virtually. (DLA Energy photo by Ebony Gay)