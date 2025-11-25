DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate host working group, emphasize quality assurance standard practice

Photo By Kathryn Pegram | Michael Domen, quality team lead for the U.S. Army Petroleum Center, explains policy...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Pegram | Michael Domen, quality team lead for the U.S. Army Petroleum Center, explains policy during the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate's working group on the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1 (MIL-STD-3004-1) at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex in Fort Belvoir, Va., Sept. 23, 2025. Forty-one participants from DLA Energy regions and services attended the working group in person and virtually. (DLA Energy photo by Ebony Gay) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate held the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1, working group at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex, here on September 23, 2025. The working group is designed to provide the services and DLA Energy regions with the opportunity to collaboratively revise the DoD MIL-STD-3004-1.



The MIL-STD-3004-1 provides DoD policy, general instructions, and minimum procedures for use by the military services and the DLA in performing quality assurance functions of U.S. government-owned fuels, lubricants, and related products worldwide at all locations except product procurement facilities, which are covered by requirements contained in the contract.



The working group was attended by representatives from DLA Energy’s regions, DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, U.S. Air Force Petroleum Office, U.S. Navy Petroleum Office, and the U.S. Army Petroleum Office. Also in attendance was the Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Collectively, they are part of the Tri-Service Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Users Group (TRIPOL). Forty-one participants from DLA Energy regions and services attended the working group in person and virtually.



DLA Energy’s Director, Quality Technical Directorate, Patricia Wilkins welcomed the participants. “I’m glad that everyone has taken time to attend this meeting which provides us with the opportunity to work collaboratively and provide critical input for updating the standard. This sets the tone for future meetings,” said Wilkins.



“We are the ones who facilitated the working group. It was created and facilitated because we manage the 3004 revisions which all DoD components follow. Our office is the lead standardization activity (LSA-4),” said DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, Quality Policy and Training Division Chief Mark Mizrahi.



Mizrahi explained that the working group was created to streamline feedback from regions and services. Previously, comments were sent to various offices, leading to lengthy and inefficient revision processes due to the high volume of input and difficulties in achieving concurrence. The working group was designed to optimize this process.



“When Jason Karras joined DLA Energy’s Quality Technical Directorate as the policy coordinator, he helped us fine-tune our team’s best practices,” said Mizrahi. “This enabled more comprehensive reviews, allowing us to efficiently adjudicate comments, implement revisions, and adapt to evolving needs.”



“The working group was successful, adding value by allowing all stakeholders to have a voice in revising the standard,” said Mizrahi. “This provided an opportunity for participation from all the Department of Defense components, not just DLA.”



Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Nichols DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, Skillbridge fellow, led the working group and provided his perspective on the event. Nichols, the first Skillbridge fellow to facilitate the working group, shared that the event provided him with an opportunity to obtain additional leadership experience.



Additionally, DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate, Policy Coordinator Jason Karras delineated how the working group align with DLA’s global mission, fiscal year 2026 Priorities (Set the Globe, Set the Agency, and Set Supply Chains), and the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.



“The working group supports DLA’s global mission by providing quality guidance to the entire Department of Defense,” said Karras. “The working group ensures the MIL-STD-3004-1 provides the latest guidance which can change due to industry standards, fuel specification updates, and best practices. Providing relevant updates ensures our warfighters are receiving the highest quality fuel to perform their missions.”



For the FY26 Priorities, Karras identified two priorities that were applicable to the working group.



Regarding “Set the Globe,” Karras said that fuel quality testing is planned throughout the supply chain to ensure mission success for warfighters. The Department of Defense quality workforce will use testing requirements from MIL-STD-3004-1 to determine where our quality enterprise needs to be in order to test the fuel, ensuring fuel remains within limits to perform the mission.



“When it comes to “Set Supply Chains,” the working group continuously reviews testing procedures to ensure efficiency while maintaining required fuel quality standards,” said Karras. “For example, during our latest working group, a recommendation was made to reduce testing for one operation. Removing those two tests will save approximately 2 to 3 man-hours per operation without operational risks.”