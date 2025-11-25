3rd CSC Soldiers cross train for operational readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Martin and Spc. Tyler Kutchie, assigned to the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, assemble an antenna in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The signal team ensures all connectivity and networking capabilities are fully functional for the 3rd CSC’s Early Entry Command Post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)