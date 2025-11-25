Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeffrey Martin and Spc. Tyler Kutchie, assigned to the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, assemble an antenna in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The signal team ensures all connectivity and networking capabilities are fully functional for the 3rd CSC’s Early Entry Command Post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    This work, 3rd CSC Soldiers cross train for operational readiness [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #3CSC #SpearsReady #XVIIIABNCORPS #1TSC

