3rd CSC Soldiers cross train for operational readiness

USCENTCOM- Generating situational awareness and establishing secure communications is a top priority for synchronizing warfighting functions. Rapidly deploying the Early Entry Command Posts, an extension of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Sustainment Operations Center, increases the strategic advantage of the commander to synchronize priorities across multiple countries and command channels.



A signal team assigned to the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command cross-trained to certify the EECP operates efficiently: Warrant Officer Stanley Garcia, Staff Sgt. Steven Jackson, Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, and Spc. Tyler Kutchie.



Each Soldier in Garcia’s team has a designated task when setting up communications for the EECP. Upon arrival to their destination, the operational goal is to have everything set and running in a very short amount of time.



“It is very important to cross-train,” said Garcia. “We’re a small team. Everyone needs to know how to do each other’s job so we can move quickly and efficiently when setting up the command post.”



Each signal member needs to understand each aspect of the trailer, inside and out. For example, traditionally information technology specialists focus on the help desk and account creations while network communication system specialists are the main coordinators for tactical communications.



By cross training, if one team member completes a designated task before another member, they’re able to assist with the other taskings, thereby increasing operational readiness within the unit and, in turn, the theater.



The 3rd CSC recently returned from their deployment supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 3rd CSC was responsible for the command and control of logistical support and movement, increasing lethality within the theater.



Increasing operational readiness ensures the rapid establishment of secure communications. If the signal team only focused on their routine occupations, the deployment of the EECP would be delayed.



One of the new skills Garcia taught his team focused on signal flow, so the Soldiers understood the connection of all network devices and how it reaches the end user. Jackson, Martin and Kutchie were also given a chance to apply lessons learned from previous exercises in conjunction with real world applications.



“I’m applying knowledge that I learned from our warfighter exercise last year when setting up the cables to run the network,” Martin said.



Kutchie says constructing the antenna is one of the most time constraining parts of the set-up process. This includes a Starshield antenna, secure internet protocol router/non-secure internet protocol router access points terminal, and a Satellite Transportable Terminal.



“When we first arrived in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the 1st TSC-owned SNAP only had SIPR and NIPR capabilities,” said Garcia. “We configured that SNAP so that it also had the ability to use Starshield, which future units will be able to use as well.”



Another cross-trained skill the signal team learned is the operation of a Joint-Battle Command Platform. The JBC-P is a network operation system that shares real-time situational awareness information, maps, graphics and secure messaging.



Kutchie is responsible for maintaining systems such as these for the unit to stay informed within the complex environment. He stated his range of knowledge and skill increased rapidly after receiving additional training from both Garcia and Jackson.



The Signal team operates through a primary, alternate, contingency and emergency communication plan. The primary form of communication through the PACE plan is executed through a collaborative effort between the 3rd CSC and the 338th Signal Company.



“The joint training opportunity between the 338th and our team, increases our operational sustainability,” said Jackson. “Their team ensures that if our communications go down, we can still be mission capable through their satellite.”



The unity shown within the signal team by cross training one another on their occupational specialties strengthens the unit’s lethal fighting force. The 3rd CSC continues to provide operational sustainment support wherever needed due to Soldiers, such as the signal team, thinking outside the box when enhancing operational readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:27 Story ID: 552371 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd CSC Soldiers cross train for operational readiness, by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.