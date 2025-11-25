Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties

    JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Missouri National Guard Military Funeral Honors team participate in a weeklong funeral honors level one training course, Sept. 22–26, 2025, at Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri. The Soldiers rehearsed the precise movements, coordination and timing required for funeral honors ceremonies, including carrying the casket, folding the flag and executing a rifle salute. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:22
    Photo ID: 9409735
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-QO948-1059
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 315 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties
    Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri National Guard
    MONG
    Military Funeral Honors
    funeral honors
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download