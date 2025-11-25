Missouri National Guard Soldiers train for funeral honors duties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Missouri National Guard Military Funeral Honors team participate in a weeklong funeral honors level one training course, Sept. 22–26, 2025, at Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri. The Soldiers rehearsed the precise movements, coordination and timing required for funeral honors ceremonies, including carrying the casket, folding the flag and executing a rifle salute. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Erhart)