Logo created for Regional Training Sites (RTS)-Medical. Fort McCoy’s RTS-Medical is one of three in the Army Reserve and trains both active and reserve-component Soldiers in hospital support skills. RTS-Medical also supports large-scale exercises such as Global Medic, which brings in service members from throughout the Department of War and other nations’ militaries.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9409539
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-QN786-2524
|Resolution:
|792x612
|Size:
|662.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTS-Med Logo [Image 6 of 6], by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.