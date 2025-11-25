RTS-Med Logo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logo created for Regional Training Sites (RTS)-Medical. Fort McCoy’s RTS-Medical is one of three in the Army Reserve and trains both active and reserve-component Soldiers in hospital support skills. RTS-Medical also supports large-scale exercises such as Global Medic, which brings in service members from throughout the Department of War and other nations’ militaries.