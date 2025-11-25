RTS-Med Logo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Kendra Pierce 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Logo created for Regional Training Sites (RTS)-Medical. Fort McCoy’s RTS-Medical is one of three in the Army Reserve and trains both active and reserve-component Soldiers in hospital support skills. RTS-Medical also supports large-scale exercises such as Global Medic, which brings in service members from throughout the Department of War and other nations’ militaries.

