    UAS Couter-Drone Tri-fold

    UAS Couter-Drone Tri-fold

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Kendra Pierce 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Tri-fold created for the Fort McCoy’s Antiterrorism Office’s Counter-Drone Program, supporting awareness and informing of the threat that Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) pose to security and safety on Fort McCoy. The tri-ford includes instruction on what to do if one encounters a UAS on the installation and general descriptions of common UAS and payloads.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025
    Photo ID: 9409530
    VIRIN: 250925-A-QN786-3617
    Resolution: 890x1314
    Size: 945.23 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, UAS Couter-Drone Tri-fold [Image 6 of 6], by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

