Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-O-NJ594-1048, October 29, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), right, presents Lt. Sean McKay, an entomologist with NMCFHPC, left, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit TWO during an award ceremony. While deployed, McKay developed risk profiles for service members at a rabies advisory board and collaborated with U.S. Army veterinary services for the development of U.S. Africa Command’s Feral Animal Risk Mitigation Policy for Joint Forces in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)