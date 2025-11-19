Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250925-O-NJ594-1048, October 29, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), right, presents Lt. Sean McKay, an entomologist with NMCFHPC, left, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his contributions to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit TWO during an award ceremony. While deployed, McKay developed risk profiles for service members at a rabies advisory board and collaborated with U.S. Army veterinary services for the development of U.S. Africa Command’s Feral Animal Risk Mitigation Policy for Joint Forces in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    VIRIN: 251029-O-NJ594-1220
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
