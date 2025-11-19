Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250925-O-NJ594-1048, October 29, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), left, presents Lt. Dolicia Hoskins, the Material Management Department Head at NMCFHPC, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her contributions to 2nd Medical Battalion, during an award ceremony. Hoskins’ innovation in operational planning, force deployment, and medical logistics influenced best practices across the Fleet, enhancing Navy readiness for future global conflicts. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9409416
    VIRIN: 251029-O-NJ594-1219
    Resolution: 4480x4480
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees

    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    NEPMU-2
    NMFL
    DCPH-P
    NMCFHPC
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command
    Awards
    Navy Preventive Medicine

