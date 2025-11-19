Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Recognizes Awardees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-O-NJ594-1048, October 29, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), left, presents Lt. Dolicia Hoskins, the Material Management Department Head at NMCFHPC, right, with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her contributions to 2nd Medical Battalion, during an award ceremony. Hoskins’ innovation in operational planning, force deployment, and medical logistics influenced best practices across the Fleet, enhancing Navy readiness for future global conflicts. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)