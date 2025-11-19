Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials [Image 6 of 6]

    2024 Air Force &amp; Marine Corps Trials

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force participants compete in shooting against other service branches and countries at the 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials.

    The 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection event for teams competing at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, in June. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, as well as international partners from Ukraine and the Republic of Georgia have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9409414
    VIRIN: 240226-O-YI722-6383
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 867.81 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: NONE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials [Image 6 of 6], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Shooting Resilience Air Force Space Force

